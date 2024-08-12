Myanmar: Transport Minister Visits Thilawa International Port

August 11, 2024_ Minister of Transport and Communications Major General Myat Htun Oo visited Thilawa International Port in Yangon Region this morning to review the port’s operations and related facilities. During the visit, the Minister highlighted the importance of maritime trade to the country’s economic development and discussed strategies to improve the efficiency of operations with port officials. He also met with representatives of private companies operating at the ports, highlighting the need for public-private sector cooperation to address international trade challenges. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Thilawa International Port is an important trade hub for Myanmar, facilitating maritime traffic and contributing to the nation’s economic growth.