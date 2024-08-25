Myanmar: Tripartite meeting for peace and elections in Nay Pyi Taw

August 24, 2024_ A tripartite meeting was held at the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Centre in Nay Pyi Taw, involving the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee (NSPNC), representatives of ethnic armed organizations that are signatories to the NCA, and a working group of political parties. The meeting, chaired by NSPNC Chairman Lieutenant General Tun Tun Naung, focused on election-related issues and the need to ensure peace and stability. Participants discussed the importance of cooperation for elections in ethnic armed majority regions. This news is reported by elevenmyanmar.com. The meeting was attended by various ethnic leaders and officials, underlining their commitment to an inclusive and peaceful electoral process in Myanmar.