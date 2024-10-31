Myanmar: UN Special Envoy Meets with Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing

October 30, 2024_ United Nations Special Envoy Julie Bishop met with Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw on October 29, 2024. During the meeting, Bishop stressed the need to resolve tensions in the country and urged peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflict. Myanmar has been gripped by armed conflict since the military coup on February 1, 2021, which led to a humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, more than 3.1 million people are currently displaced by violence. This was reported by news-eleven.com. Bishop also said she met with other key actors, including members of the Government of National Unity and ethnic armed groups, to promote constructive dialogue.