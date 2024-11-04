Myanmar: UNICEF denounces children's crisis in context of armed conflict

04 November 2024_ UNICEF has issued a warning on the critical situation of children in Myanmar, where more than 3 million people are displaced by armed conflict and political instability. Around 40 per cent of these displaced people are children, who face serious threats to their safety and future, including limited access to essential services such as health and education. The situation is exacerbated by increasing violence and lack of protection, with an increase in cases of exploitation and violence against children. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. UNICEF stresses the urgent need for action to ensure the protection and well-being of children, who are among the most vulnerable victims of the ongoing conflict.