Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Myanmar: Union Civil Service Board Chairman Meets with Russian Delegation
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ The Chairman of the Union Civil Service Board, U Aung Thaw, received a delegation led by Mr Shuplov Aleksei, Chairman of the Russian-Myanmar Business Council, at the UCSB office in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday morning. During the meeting, future cooperation in the social, economic and cultural fields, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance, were discussed. The Russian delegation also donated $5,000 to support the victims of floods caused by the recent typhoon Yagi. Other officials from the UCSB office and members of the Russia-Myanmar Friendship Association also attended the meeting. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. This meeting marks an important step in the relations between Myanmar and Russia, highlighting the commitment to international cooperation and support for communities affected by natural disasters.

