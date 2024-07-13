Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Visit of the Minister of Border Affairs to Dagon and Hlaing

12 July 2024_ The Minister of Border Affairs, Deputy General Tun Tun Naung, visited the Central Training School in Dagon Myothit (North) this...

13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
12 July 2024_ The Minister of Border Affairs, Deputy General Tun Tun Naung, visited the Central Training School in Dagon Myothit (North) this morning. During the visit, the Minister reviewed preparations for courses organized in collaboration with the Japan Myanmar Association (JMA) and inspected educational and agricultural facilities. Subsequently, the Minister and his team went to the Central Training School branch in Hlaing, Yangon, to evaluate the expansion of the courses. In the afternoon, the delegation visited the Agricultural Special Zone (3) in Nyaung Hnitpin to inspect the aquaculture ponds and poultry farming activities. Mdn.gov.mm reports it. The visit highlighted the importance of preparing and improving educational and agricultural infrastructure in the country.

