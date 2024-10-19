Myanmar: Weather warning for heavy rains and winds from October 19 to 24

October 18, 2024_ Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Geophysics has issued a warning regarding possible heavy rains and strong winds in several regions of the country from October 19 to 24, 2024. The affected areas include Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady, Tanintharyi, Rakhine, Kayin and Mon regions, where thunderstorms and severe weather conditions are expected. Residents in these areas are advised to be alert for landslides, floods and other natural hazards. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. Local authorities urge the public to follow safety instructions and prepare for any weather-related emergencies.