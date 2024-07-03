Myanmar: Women's Day celebration with tree planting

2 July 2024_ On the occasion of Women's Day in Myanmar, the National Committee for Women's Affairs organized a tree planting ceremony in the Buffer Zone of Dakkhinathiri Township in Nay Pyi Taw. The event was attended by Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Dr. Soe Win, and other committee members and related organizations. During the ceremony, 150 trees including Gangaw, Starflower, Mahogany, Badauk and Flamboyant were planted. The Minister and Deputy Ministers encouraged the participants during the activity. Myanmaritv.com reports it. The celebration highlighted the importance of environmental sustainability and the role of women in society.