Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Work continues on Myanmar-South Korea Friendship Bridge

09 October 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing inspected the Myanmar-South Korea Friendship Bridge project, stressing the...

09 October 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing inspected the Myanmar-South Korea Friendship Bridge project, stressing the importance of completing the work on time. During the visit, he received updates on the construction progress and highlighted the need to ensure vehicle safety and establish adequate clearance height for vessels. The bridge, which began construction in 2013, will facilitate access to coastal areas and contribute to the socio-economic development of the Yangon region. The source of this news is gnlm.com.mm. The bridge will serve as an important link for the citizens of Yangon and surrounding areas, improving traffic flow and local trade.

