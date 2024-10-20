Myanmar: Yadanabon Industrial Zone Development and Support for Small and Medium Enterprises

October 20, 2024_ During a meeting with government officials, strategies for the development of the Yadanabon Industrial Zone were discussed, with a focus on self-sufficiency in edible oil and progress in the cotton sector. The Chief Minister provided updates on initiatives to increase oil crop production and develop the cotton industry, including the implementation of solar cotton processing machinery. In addition, future strategies to promote the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and establish well-organized industrial zones were reviewed. After the meeting, the Union Minister visited the Mandalay Region Department of Industrial Supervision and Inspection office, where he met with employees and distributed rice and oil. This was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The Minister also inspected an industrial training school and a dairy farm, emphasizing the importance of technical support for the success of local initiatives.