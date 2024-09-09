Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Yangon launches palm oil purchasing system through family registration

September 9, 2024_ In Yangon, families are receiving permits to buy palm oil through a new registration system. Local authorities are collecting data...

Myanmar: Yangon launches palm oil purchasing system through family registration
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ In Yangon, families are receiving permits to buy palm oil through a new registration system. Local authorities are collecting data on families to issue permits, which vary by neighborhood and district. Some residents report that in some areas, permits have already been distributed, while in others, the necessary information is still being collected. This system was implemented to make it easier to buy palm oil and reduce supply bottlenecks, news-eleven.com reported. The system aims to ensure that families have access to this essential commodity, amid growing demand and supply bottlenecks in Myanmar.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
buy In Yangon Rangoon authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza