Myanmar: Yangon launches palm oil purchasing system through family registration

September 9, 2024_ In Yangon, families are receiving permits to buy palm oil through a new registration system. Local authorities are collecting data on families to issue permits, which vary by neighborhood and district. Some residents report that in some areas, permits have already been distributed, while in others, the necessary information is still being collected. This system was implemented to make it easier to buy palm oil and reduce supply bottlenecks, news-eleven.com reported. The system aims to ensure that families have access to this essential commodity, amid growing demand and supply bottlenecks in Myanmar.