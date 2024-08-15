Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Youth Initiative Promotes Culture and Social Solidarity

August 14, 2024_ The youth study program and charity activities organized by the Central Committee for Youth Affairs of Myanmar began yesterday,...

Myanmar: Youth Initiative Promotes Culture and Social Solidarity
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ The youth study program and charity activities organized by the Central Committee for Youth Affairs of Myanmar began yesterday, aiming to foster the exchange of experiences among young people and promote traditional cultural heritage. Participants visited the great statue of Maravijaya Buddha in Nay Pyi Taw and interacted with the elderly and children at care centers, offering support and entertainment. They also explored important cultural institutions such as the National Library and National Museum, increasing their regional knowledge. The initiative aims to strengthen the love for the country and develop aware and responsible citizens. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. The program involved young people awarded during the International Youth Day and youth representatives from different regions of Myanmar.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
youth study program program involved young Birmania software
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza