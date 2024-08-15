Myanmar: Youth Initiative Promotes Culture and Social Solidarity

August 14, 2024_ The youth study program and charity activities organized by the Central Committee for Youth Affairs of Myanmar began yesterday, aiming to foster the exchange of experiences among young people and promote traditional cultural heritage. Participants visited the great statue of Maravijaya Buddha in Nay Pyi Taw and interacted with the elderly and children at care centers, offering support and entertainment. They also explored important cultural institutions such as the National Library and National Museum, increasing their regional knowledge. The initiative aims to strengthen the love for the country and develop aware and responsible citizens. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. The program involved young people awarded during the International Youth Day and youth representatives from different regions of Myanmar.