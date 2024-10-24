North Korea: 10th Anniversary Celebration of Kim Jong Un's Work

October 24, 2024_ North Korea celebrated the 10th anniversary of the publication of Kim Jong Un's work "Protection of National Heritage is a Patriotic Work that Illuminates the History and Traditions of Our Nation." During the event, a research seminar was held to discuss the significance of this work in the context of North Korean culture. In addition, the visit of Kim Jong Il, the late leader of North Korea, to a paper factory 40 years ago was commemorated, according to kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea. The event also included awarding exemplary units with patriotic titles and discussions on the country's ongoing agricultural achievements.