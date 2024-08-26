August 25, 2024_ North Korea celebrates an important initiative that highlights the patriotism and dedication of its citizens towards the nation. The event saw the participation of numerous citizens who shared stories of sacrifice and commitment for the good of the country, highlighting the strong sense of unity and national identity. The authorities emphasized the importance of keeping historical memory and patriotic values alive among the new generations. This event represents a significant moment to strengthen the bond between the people and the country's leadership. The news is reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The celebration took place in various locations, involving schools and cultural institutions, to promote a strong spirit of community and belonging.