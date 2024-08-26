Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: A Long Journey of Patriotic Devotion

August 25, 2024_ North Korea celebrates an important initiative that highlights the patriotism and dedication of its citizens towards the nation. The...

North Korea: A Long Journey of Patriotic Devotion
26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ North Korea celebrates an important initiative that highlights the patriotism and dedication of its citizens towards the nation. The event saw the participation of numerous citizens who shared stories of sacrifice and commitment for the good of the country, highlighting the strong sense of unity and national identity. The authorities emphasized the importance of keeping historical memory and patriotic values alive among the new generations. This event represents a significant moment to strengthen the bond between the people and the country's leadership. The news is reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The celebration took place in various locations, involving schools and cultural institutions, to promote a strong spirit of community and belonging.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
highlights event the strengthen the bond
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza