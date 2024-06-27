Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
North Korea: Accusations of the United States on the use of nuclear weapons during the Korean War

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
June 25, 2024_ North Korea accused the United States of attempting to use nuclear weapons during the Korean War. According to North Korean authorities, these attempts represent a serious threat to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. The charges were made amid rising tensions between the two countries, with Pyongyang continuing to denounce Washington's aggressive policies. North Korea reiterated the need to strengthen its defense capabilities to protect national sovereignty. This was reported by the website pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The statements come at a time of particular international attention on the nuclear issue in the region.

