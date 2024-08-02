North Korea: Activities and initiatives in response to flood damage

02 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a series of initiatives to address the damage caused by recent floods, with a strong call for resilience and reconstruction. Labor Party leaders stressed the importance of transforming the affected areas into a 'socialist paradise' through collective work. Additionally, the government sent a delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the president of Iran, highlighting diplomatic ties. North Korean athletes have also earned silver medals in table tennis and diving competitions at the Olympics. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. Recent floods have affected several regions, prompting the government to step up recovery and assistance efforts.