Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Activities and initiatives in response to flood damage

02 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a series of initiatives to address the damage caused by recent floods, with a strong call for resilience and...

North Korea: Activities and initiatives in response to flood damage
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ North Korea has launched a series of initiatives to address the damage caused by recent floods, with a strong call for resilience and reconstruction. Labor Party leaders stressed the importance of transforming the affected areas into a 'socialist paradise' through collective work. Additionally, the government sent a delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the president of Iran, highlighting diplomatic ties. North Korean athletes have also earned silver medals in table tennis and diving competitions at the Olympics. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. Recent floods have affected several regions, prompting the government to step up recovery and assistance efforts.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
diving competitions at North Korea's official news agency also earned silver medals address
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza