Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Advances in local development policy

July 22, 2024_ Hwanghae South Province is successfully implementing the Workers' Party of Korea's '20x10' local development policy. Thanks to the...

North Korea: Advances in local development policy
July 22, 2024_ Hwanghae South Province is successfully implementing the Workers' Party of Korea's '20x10' local development policy. Thanks to the efforts of officials and workers, tens of thousands of hectares of raw material bases have been created and agricultural production plans have been exceeded. Furthermore, numerous technicians and specialized workers have been trained. Unryul and Kangryong counties have expanded cultivation areas, while Haeju, Sinwon and Pyoksong have secured agricultural resources and equipment. The site kcna.kp reports it. These efforts aim to improve the region's agricultural and industrial production.

