November 2, 2024_ On November 2, North Korea reported significant agricultural successes, with several farms producing large numbers of crops. In addition, the Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of maintaining the balance of power in the region in response to perceived military threats. New processing plants were inaugurated and a national seafood fair opened, the official kcna.kp news agency reported. These activities highlight North Korea's commitment to strengthening its economy and international relations as the country continues to face external challenges.