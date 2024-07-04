Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Artists motivate workers to increase production

North Korea: Artists motivate workers to increase production
04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
July 3, 2024_ A team of artists from national troupes and arts information teams from Pyongyang and other areas have conducted more than 3,100 frontal-style motivation activities in 1,250 units across the country since the beginning of the year. The Ministry of Culture and other relevant units have carried out organizational and policy work to encourage creators, artists and members of information teams to conduct front-style motivation and information activities. Motivation activities to increase production were conducted at major industrial plants such as the Chollima Iron and Steel Complex and the Sangwon Cement Complex. Members of the art information team of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea (GFTUK) performed songs to instill strength and courage in youth coal mine workers at Pukchang Mining Complex and Taean Heavy Machinery Complex. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. These activities also included performances at the East Pyongyang Thermal Power Plant and ideological campaigns on construction sites in the capital.

