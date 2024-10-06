North Korea: Celebrating 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with China

October 6, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the People's Republic of China. In his message, he stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries, which have jointly faced historical challenges and continue to advance along the path of socialism. Xi expressed his wish to further strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation, in line with the fundamental interests of both nations. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The celebration of this anniversary comes amid growing cooperation between the two countries, which share a long history of alliance and mutual support.