Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
North Korea: Celebrating World Teachers' Day and valuing the role of education
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
October 5, 2024_ North Korea celebrates World Teachers Day, highlighting the crucial importance of education for the country's future. The North Korean government places great value on teachers, considering them essential to the education of the new generation and the development of the nation. High-quality teacher training systems and housing facilities have been implemented, demonstrating the country's commitment to education. Despite progress, the global situation for teachers remains critical, with many facing hardship and violence. The news is reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea continues to invest in the training and recognition of educators, considering them essential to the progress of society.

