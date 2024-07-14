Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
12:48
North Korea: Celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship with China

July 14, 2024_ The Chinese Embassy in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) hosted a reception to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the...

North Korea: Celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship with China
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ The Chinese Embassy in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) hosted a reception to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the DPRK and China. The event was attended by Kim Sung Chan, president of Kim Il Sung University and chairman of the DPRK-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, along with other officials. Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun and members of the embassy were present at the ceremony. During the reception, speeches were given to highlight the importance of bilateral relations. This was reported by the website rodong.rep.kp. The event strengthened the historical ties and cooperation between the two countries.

