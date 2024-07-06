North Korea: Celebrations and new publications honoring Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il

July 5, 2024_ On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the death of leader Kim Il-sung, representatives of international organizations in North Korea laid wreaths at the statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il on Mansu Hill. The Rodong Sinmun reported that the workers, members of the Workers' Union and the Women's Union, attended a commemorative meeting. Additionally, the Workers' Party of Korea Publishing House has published the 61st volume of Kim Jong-il's collected writings. The expanded plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea discussed strengthening unified leadership and planned discipline in national economic leadership bodies. Kcna.kp reports it. Among other news, we note progress in various sectors of the popular economy and the inauguration of new housing and industrial facilities.