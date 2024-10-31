North Korea: Celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the publication of Kim Jong Il's "Socialism is Science"

October 31, 2024_ North Korea marked the 30th anniversary of the publication of leader Kim Jong Il's "Socialism Is Science" with a social science research meeting. The event also announced the publication of the 60th volume of Kim Jong Il's complete works. In addition, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Information Industry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Communications and Development of the Russian Federation in Pyongyang. The celebrations also included sports and cultural events, such as the closing of a national athletics competition, according to kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency. Kim Jong Il, who died in 2011, was the supreme leader of North Korea and a central figure in its political ideology.