Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the beginning of Kim Jong Il's work at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party

North Korea: Celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the beginning of Kim Jong Il's work at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 28, 2024_ Several personalities from various countries visited the representations of North Korea to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the beginning of Kim Jong Il's work at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party. Among the visitors were members of political parties, parliaments, organizations and institutions from countries such as Iran, India, Vietnam, Germany, Belarus, Equatorial Guinea and Ethiopia. During the visits, flower baskets and bouquets were placed in front of images of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, North Korea's historic leaders. The celebrations also included tributes to works of art depicting the two leaders. The site kcna.kp reports it. The event highlighted the importance of international relations and solidarity with North Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Kim Jong Il's North Korea's historic leaders two leaders event highlighted
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza