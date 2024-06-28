North Korea: Celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the beginning of Kim Jong Il's work at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party

June 28, 2024_ Several personalities from various countries visited the representations of North Korea to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the beginning of Kim Jong Il's work at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party. Among the visitors were members of political parties, parliaments, organizations and institutions from countries such as Iran, India, Vietnam, Germany, Belarus, Equatorial Guinea and Ethiopia. During the visits, flower baskets and bouquets were placed in front of images of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, North Korea's historic leaders. The celebrations also included tributes to works of art depicting the two leaders. The site kcna.kp reports it. The event highlighted the importance of international relations and solidarity with North Korea.