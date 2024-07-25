Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Celebrations for the 71st anniversary of the victory in the war of liberation

July 24, 2024_ North Korea has begun celebrations for the 71st anniversary of its victory in the war of liberation, with events involving war...

25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 24, 2024_ North Korea has begun celebrations for the 71st anniversary of its victory in the war of liberation, with events involving war veterans and members of the working class. Meetings between veterans and members of agricultural associations were organized, as well as artistic performances to commemorate the event. The authorities also welcomed the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus to Pyongyang, highlighting the diplomatic ties between the two countries. The news was reported by the kcna.kp agency, which underlined the importance of these events for North Korean society. The celebrations also include visits to historic sites linked to the war, underlining the significance of the victory for the nation.

