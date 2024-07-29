North Korea: Celebrations for the 71st anniversary of the victory in the war of national liberation

July 28, 2024_ North Korea celebrated with great fervor the 71st anniversary of the victory in the War of National Liberation, an event of great significance for the North Korean people. Citizens gathered at the Kumsusan Sun Palace to pay homage to historic leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, expressing their loyalty and respect. During the celebrations, various historical monuments related to the war were visited, and commemorative events were held across the country, including performances and meetings with war veterans. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The celebrations also included cultural and sporting activities, involving young people and workers throughout the territory, underlining the importance of historical memory and national unity.