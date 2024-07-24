Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
North Korea: Celebrations for the 71st anniversary of the victory in the war of national liberation

July 24, 2024_ North Korea celebrated the 71st anniversary of victory in the National Liberation War with visits to veterans' homes by officials and...

North Korea: Celebrations for the 71st anniversary of the victory in the war of national liberation
24 luglio 2024 | 12.57
Redazione Adnkronos
July 24, 2024_ North Korea celebrated the 71st anniversary of victory in the National Liberation War with visits to veterans' homes by officials and students. During these visits, gifts were brought and the living and health conditions of the veterans were discussed, creating an atmosphere of conviviality. Officials praised veterans as valuable teachers and role models for future generations, highlighting the importance of their sacrifice. The veterans, in turn, expressed gratitude for the care they received and urged the young people to keep the patriotic spirit alive. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The celebrations reflect the importance of historical memory and respect for those who fought for the nation.

