September 8, 2024_ North Korea is marking the 76th anniversary of its founding, highlighting the achievements made under leader Kim Jong Un. The country is embarking on an ambitious program of national revival, addressing challenges and promoting socialism as a model for development. Under Kim Jong Un's leadership, the nation has seen significant progress in various areas, including defense and the economy. Recent policies have led to improved infrastructure and culture, with new construction beautifying cities, kcna.kp reported. The celebration highlights the importance of Kim Jong Un's leadership, who is regarded as an exemplary patriot, and his role in strengthening North Korea's position as a socialist state.