Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
North Korea: Celebrations for the 79th anniversary of the country's liberation

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ North Korea celebrated the 79th anniversary of the country's liberation with an eloquence meeting held on August 14 at the Central Workers' Hall in Pyongyang. The event was attended by members of the working class and trade unionists, including the chairman of the Central Committee of the Korea Federation of Trade Unions, Park In-chul. During the meeting, the merits of the great leader Kim Il-sung in leading the struggle for liberation and building a prosperous state were remembered. Participants also praised the contributions of leader Kim Jong-il and current leader Kim Jong-un, emphasizing the importance of their revolutionary legacy. The news was reported by kcna.kp. The celebrations reflect the historical importance of these events for the North Korean regime and its commitment to keeping the memory of historical leaders alive.

