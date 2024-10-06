Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Celebrations for the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party

October 6, 2024_ North Korea is celebrating the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party, emphasizing the importance of the principle...

North Korea: Celebrations for the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ North Korea is celebrating the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party, emphasizing the importance of the principle of "people first" in its development history. Leader Kim Jong Un highlighted the party's commitment to ensuring the well-being of the people and building a strong nation through a series of theoretical and practical works. During the celebrations, the need to maintain dedication to serving the people as the foundation of the party's existence was reiterated, kcna.kp reported. The celebrations include public events and speeches that reflect the party's philosophy, which is based on the ideology of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, the founders of North Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
people as party's commitment commitment foundation
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza