North Korea: Celebrations for the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party

October 6, 2024_ North Korea is celebrating the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party, emphasizing the importance of the principle of "people first" in its development history. Leader Kim Jong Un highlighted the party's commitment to ensuring the well-being of the people and building a strong nation through a series of theoretical and practical works. During the celebrations, the need to maintain dedication to serving the people as the foundation of the party's existence was reiterated, kcna.kp reported. The celebrations include public events and speeches that reflect the party's philosophy, which is based on the ideology of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, the founders of North Korea.