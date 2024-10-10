North Korea: Celebrations for the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party

October 9, 2024_ North Korea celebrated the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party with a series of events and congratulatory messages from international leaders. The president of Syria and the president and vice president of Nicaragua sent congratulatory telegrams to Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader. In addition, tributes were received from diplomatic representatives and members of foundations related to Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, the founders of North Korea. During the celebrations, cultural and commemorative events were organized, with the participation of citizens and the military. This was reported by kcna.kp, the official news agency of North Korea. The celebrations also included donations of clothing for residents of areas affected by natural disasters.