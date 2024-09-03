Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
North Korea: Chairman Kim Jong Il remembered by head of Pyongyang Central District People's Committee
September 2, 2024_ Jong Hye Yong, head of the Pyongyang Central District People's Committee, expressed her affection and respect for the late Chairman Kim Jong Il, highlighting the benevolent image he left in the hearts of the people. At a commemorative event, she highlighted the importance of his leadership and his positive impact on the lives of North Korean citizens. Jong Hye Yong said that the memory of Kim Jong Il will live on forever among the people, reflecting a strong emotional bond with the leader. The celebration highlighted the personality cult that surrounds North Korean leaders, a central aspect of the country's political culture. The news was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. Kim Jong Il was the supreme leader of North Korea from 1994 until his death in 2011, and his rule was characterized by strong nationalism and isolationist policies.

