North Korea: Children's Flower Garden renovated on April 15th

July 16, 2024_ The April 15 Children's Flower Garden has been beautifully renovated under the benevolent care of the Workers' Party of Korea. The renovation project began late last year under the leadership of the Pyongyang Municipal Party Committee. New service buildings, a flower shop and a greenhouse for floriculture were built, with over 100 species of flowers and plants. The garden now offers all the necessary conditions for the cultural and emotional life of children. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. The renovation was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of officials, Party members and workers of the capital.