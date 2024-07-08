North Korea: Commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the death of Kim Il-sung in Beijing

July 7, 2024_ On July 4, the North Korean embassy in China hosted a conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kim Il-sung's death. The event was attended by families of veterans of the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of North Korea to China and members of the embassy. Participants laid flowers in front of the portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, expressing their respect. During the conference, speeches praised Kim Il-sung as a national hero who liberated the Korean people from Japanese invaders and American imperialists, and praised Kim Jong-un's leadership in continuing the revolutionary work of his predecessors. Kcna.kp reports it. The conference highlighted the importance of continuing to develop the revolutionary legacy for future generations.