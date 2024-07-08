Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the death of Kim Il-sung in Beijing

July 7, 2024_ On July 4, the North Korean embassy in China hosted a conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kim Il-sung's death. The event...

North Korea: Commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the death of Kim Il-sung in Beijing
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ On July 4, the North Korean embassy in China hosted a conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kim Il-sung's death. The event was attended by families of veterans of the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of North Korea to China and members of the embassy. Participants laid flowers in front of the portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, expressing their respect. During the conference, speeches praised Kim Il-sung as a national hero who liberated the Korean people from Japanese invaders and American imperialists, and praised Kim Jong-un's leadership in continuing the revolutionary work of his predecessors. Kcna.kp reports it. The conference highlighted the importance of continuing to develop the revolutionary legacy for future generations.

Kcna.kp reports it conference congresso Cina
