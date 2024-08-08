Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
13:46
North Korea: Commissioning ceremony for new tactical missile system

08 August 2024_ North Korea celebrated a ceremony to transfer and receive a new tactical missile system, highlighting its commitment to building a...

North Korea: Commissioning ceremony for new tactical missile system
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
08 August 2024_ North Korea celebrated a ceremony to transfer and receive a new tactical missile system, highlighting its commitment to building a powerful military. The event took place with great splendor, underlining the importance of this new weapon in the context of national defense. This system represents a significant step in the modernization of the North Korean armed forces, aimed at ensuring the victory of the national cause. The ceremony was reported by the official KCNA news agency, which highlighted the strategic significance of this development. North Korea, known for its weapons program, continues to invest in advanced military technologies to strengthen its security.

in Evidenza