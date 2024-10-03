Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
North Korea: Completion of September economic plans in various sectors

October 3, 2024_ North Korea announced the completion of September economic plans in several sectors of the popular economy. Workers in the...

North Korea: Completion of September economic plans in various sectors
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ North Korea announced the completion of September economic plans in several sectors of the popular economy. Workers in the metallurgical and chemical sectors played a key role in achieving significant results, contributing to the country's self-sufficient economy. In addition, the power generation sector saw an increase in output, while the coal industry actively participated in achieving production targets. Cement production units and the transportation sector also surpassed their targets, demonstrating strong collective effort. The news was reported by kcna.kp. This success is seen as an impetus for the nation's economic progress, with the aim of further strengthening North Korea's self-sufficient economy.

