Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
North Korea: Condemnation of Ukrainian actions and new technological developments

North Korea: Condemnation of Ukrainian actions and new technological developments
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ North Korea strongly condemned Ukraine's actions against Russian civilians, calling them inhumane acts. Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam has released an official statement denouncing the violence perpetrated by the Ukrainian army. Additionally, North Korea announced that it had conducted a significant new missile technology test. Among other news, we note the progress in various sectors of the national economy and the celebration of local events. The site kcna.kp reports it. These developments reflect the country's commitment to strengthening its position both domestically and internationally.

