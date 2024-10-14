October 14, 2024_ North Korea has denounced South Korea's recent military provocations, accusing the South Korean government of trying to divert attention from its own failures. In an official statement, South Korea's Ministry of Defense was described as a provocateur who ignores the consequences of its actions. North Korea warned that such provocations could trigger a conflict, stressing the need for South Korea to exercise greater caution. The statement was issued in response to a statement on October 13, in which South Korea accused Pyongyang of being responsible for the current tension. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency, which highlighted the seriousness of the situation and Pyongyang's determination to defend its sovereignty.