Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
North Korea: Construction of standard pharmacies in Pyongyang completed

July 18, 2024_ Pyongyang has successfully completed the construction of standard pharmacies in all districts and counties, in line with the Party's...

North Korea: Construction of standard pharmacies in Pyongyang completed
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ Pyongyang has successfully completed the construction of standard pharmacies in all districts and counties, in line with the Party's intention to promote public health. The municipal Party committee included the construction of new pharmacies in the committee resolutions, organizing the project efficiently. Senior Party and administration officials set the size of the pharmacies based on the number of residents and regional characteristics, ensuring a quick completion of the work. Thanks to these efforts, citizens can now enjoy pharmacies with better conditions and environments. Rodong.rep.kp reports it. Pharmacies have been built even in difficult areas such as Kangnam County, with special attention paid to the quality of construction.

