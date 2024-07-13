Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Criticism of Japan's decision to discharge contaminated water

July 12, 2024_ North Korea has strongly criticized Japan for its decision to dump radiation-contaminated water into the sea. According to a...

North Korea: Criticism of Japan's decision to discharge contaminated water
July 12, 2024_ North Korea has strongly criticized Japan for its decision to dump radiation-contaminated water into the sea. According to a commentary by KCNA, the official North Korean news agency, this action represents a crime against humanity and the environment. North Korea has urged the international community to intervene to stop this dangerous practice. The comment also highlights the risks to public health and the marine ecosystem. This was reported by pyongyangtimes.com.kp. North Korea continues to closely monitor the situation and urge immediate measures to protect the global environment.

