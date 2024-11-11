North Korea: Developing Forest Management Through Science and Technology

November 11, 2024_ Researchers from the North Korean Forest Research Institute are implementing scientific activities for the establishment and management of economic forests. Through hands-on training courses and distance learning sessions, local officials and technicians are being educated on scientific issues related to forest management. Specimens of trees with high economic value have been sent, and researchers are providing technical assistance to improve the survival rate of plants. In addition, techniques for increasing the productivity of tree fruits have been developed, and plans are underway to publish informational materials on these practices, kcna.kp reported. These initiatives aim to strengthen the country's capacity for sustainable forest management.