Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: DPRK defends peace against US provocations

September 23, 2024_ North Korea reiterated its determination to uphold peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite continued military provocations by the...

North Korea: DPRK defends peace against US provocations
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ North Korea reiterated its determination to uphold peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite continued military provocations by the United States. Amid rising tensions, the DPRK stressed the importance of its self-defensive military capabilities as a key guarantee for preserving peace. The North Korean government criticized US actions, including nuclear drills and military alliances, calling them a direct threat to regional stability. The DPRK said its military is ready to respond to any aggression, highlighting its will to resist in the long term. The news comes from pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The DPRK, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is the official name of North Korea, a country known for its authoritarian regime and tensions with the United States and South Korea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
criticized US actions against US provocations Stati Uniti d'America North Korea
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza