September 23, 2024_ North Korea reiterated its determination to uphold peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite continued military provocations by the United States. Amid rising tensions, the DPRK stressed the importance of its self-defensive military capabilities as a key guarantee for preserving peace. The North Korean government criticized US actions, including nuclear drills and military alliances, calling them a direct threat to regional stability. The DPRK said its military is ready to respond to any aggression, highlighting its will to resist in the long term. The news comes from pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The DPRK, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is the official name of North Korea, a country known for its authoritarian regime and tensions with the United States and South Korea.