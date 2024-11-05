November 4, 2024_ The DPRK Institute for Enemy State Studies has released a white paper highlighting the criminal nature and misery of the government of Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of South Korea. The paper accuses Yoon of exacerbating the crisis of his government through disastrous military and political provocations, bringing the country to the brink of nuclear war. Furthermore, the white paper highlights how his policies have caused increased poverty and desperation among the South Korean population. The source of this news is pyongyangtimes.com.kp. The paper also highlights the growing popular discontent with the Yoon government, with his approval rating falling to 19%, the lowest in recent South Korean history.