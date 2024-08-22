Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
North Korea: Economic Activities and Celebrations Underway in the Country

August 22, 2024_ North Korea reported significant progress in various sectors of the economy, with a focus on reconstruction work in flood-stricken...

North Korea: Economic Activities and Celebrations Underway in the Country
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ North Korea reported significant progress in various sectors of the economy, with a focus on reconstruction work in flood-stricken areas in North Pyongan Province. Young builders were mobilized to prepare for housing construction in these areas. In addition, a national congress on textile science and technology was held, while the national sports competition for university students was inaugurated, according to the official news agency kcna.kp. The celebration of the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the fatherland also featured commemorative events organized by the Federation of Koreans Resident in China.

