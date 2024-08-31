Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ North Korea has recently reported major developments in its economic and cultural sectors, with news stories published in the country's major newspapers. Highlighted achievements include the construction of new cultural homes in several automated farms and the visit of students from flood-affected areas to significant sites such as Mount Mangyongdae. In addition, the National Taekwondo Championship for young athletes was held, while North Korea's new ambassador presented his credentials to the president of Singapore. The news was reported by kcna.kp, the official North Korean news agency. These events reflect the country's commitment to promoting economic and cultural development, despite international challenges.

