North Korea: Economic and sporting successes celebrated in the country

July 1, 2024_ North Korea celebrated recent economic and sporting successes during the third day of the 10th plenary session of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Among the highlighted achievements, progress in various sectors of the people's economy and the delivery of new housing in Kohyon-ri village, Samchon county, South Hwanghae province stand out. Furthermore, North Korean athletes won three gold medals in the women's wrestling tournament during the 8th International Sports Games 'Children of Asia'. The news was reported by the official website kcna.kp. These successes were attributed to the wise leadership of the Party and the united strength of the North Korean people.