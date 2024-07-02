Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

North Korea: Economic and sporting successes celebrated in the country

July 1, 2024_ North Korea celebrated recent economic and sporting successes during the third day of the 10th plenary session of the 8th Central...

North Korea: Economic and sporting successes celebrated in the country
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 1, 2024_ North Korea celebrated recent economic and sporting successes during the third day of the 10th plenary session of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Among the highlighted achievements, progress in various sectors of the people's economy and the delivery of new housing in Kohyon-ri village, Samchon county, South Hwanghae province stand out. Furthermore, North Korean athletes won three gold medals in the women's wrestling tournament during the 8th International Sports Games 'Children of Asia'. The news was reported by the official website kcna.kp. These successes were attributed to the wise leadership of the Party and the united strength of the North Korean people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
South Hwanghae province stand out North Korean Samchon county oro
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza