Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
North Korea: Educational initiatives to strengthen class consciousness in schools

June 30, 2024_ Schools in various regions of North Korea are implementing various educational activities to strengthen class consciousness among...

01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
June 30, 2024_ Schools in various regions of North Korea are implementing various educational activities to strengthen class consciousness among students. In Pyongyang, Kwangbok Junior High School organized themed drawing and writing exhibitions as well as resolution meetings to raise class awareness. Hamheung No.1 Middle School in South Hamgyong Province normalized visits to class education centers and held drawing exhibitions and public speaking meetings. Cheongnam Advanced Middle School in Chongjin City, North Hamgyong Province, displayed educational panels to raise students' class consciousness. Kcna.kp reports it. These initiatives aim to instill hatred and a desire for revenge against enemies among the new generations.

