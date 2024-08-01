North Korea: Effective rescue operation after floods for Kim Jong-suk

01 August 2024_ On 28 July 2024, heavy rains caused the Jangjin River to flood, trapping over 150 people in the Janghang-ri region of Kim Jong-suk district, Ryanggang province. The Central Committee of the Workers' Party issued special orders to mobilize the Korean People's Army air force in an emergency relief operation. The air force helicopters successfully completed seven rescue missions, managing to recover all the trapped people without incident. The results of the operation were immediately reported to leader Kim Jong-un, who praised the heroism and dedication of the forces involved. The news was reported by kcna.kp, North Korea's official news agency, which highlights the importance of readiness and response capacity in emergency situations.