November 7, 2024_ In Nampo, North Korea is stepping up efforts to promote agricultural production and patriotism among workers, in line with the struggle goals for this year. Under the leadership of leader Kim Jong Un, murals celebrating the party's achievements have been created and used as ideological education tools. Local authorities are mobilizing agricultural workers to ensure a bountiful autumn harvest, while factories and businesses are being transformed into ideological education spaces to strengthen party discipline. The initiatives aim to maintain workers' motivation and loyalty to the party and its leadership, kcna.kp reported. These activities come amid growing emphasis on agricultural production and national unity in North Korea.